Lost and Found: The Incredible 62-Year Mystery of Audrey Backeberg

Sixty-two years after her mysterious disappearance, Audrey Backeberg has been found alive in a different state. Originally vanishing from a small city in Wisconsin, Backeberg reportedly disappeared after hitchhiking with her babysitter. Recently, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office confirmed she lived under the radar all this time.

Detective Isaac Hanson, who took on the case earlier this year, traced leads that connected Backeberg to an out-of-state arrest record. He collaborated with her family, delving into genealogy records to gather clues, and ultimately identified a woman whose birth date and social security number matched Backeberg's.

The breakthrough came when a deputy contacted her, and Backeberg, now in her 80s, reached out to Hanson. While the reasons for her departure remain mostly undisclosed, the detective emphasizes her autonomy in deciding whether to reconnect with her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)