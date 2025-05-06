Left Menu

Lost and Found: The Incredible 62-Year Mystery of Audrey Backeberg

Audrey Backeberg disappeared 62 years ago from Wisconsin, believed to have left due to an abusive husband. Recently found alive in another state, she lived under the radar for decades. Detective Isaac Hanson unraveled the case, but Backeberg's privacy remains a priority as she considers family reconnection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:02 IST
Lost and Found: The Incredible 62-Year Mystery of Audrey Backeberg
  • Country:
  • United States

Sixty-two years after her mysterious disappearance, Audrey Backeberg has been found alive in a different state. Originally vanishing from a small city in Wisconsin, Backeberg reportedly disappeared after hitchhiking with her babysitter. Recently, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office confirmed she lived under the radar all this time.

Detective Isaac Hanson, who took on the case earlier this year, traced leads that connected Backeberg to an out-of-state arrest record. He collaborated with her family, delving into genealogy records to gather clues, and ultimately identified a woman whose birth date and social security number matched Backeberg's.

The breakthrough came when a deputy contacted her, and Backeberg, now in her 80s, reached out to Hanson. While the reasons for her departure remain mostly undisclosed, the detective emphasizes her autonomy in deciding whether to reconnect with her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025