Revolutionizing Music: Goongoonalo Launches to Empower Indian Artists

In a groundbreaking move for Indian music, the Jio World Studio Theatre in Mumbai witnessed the unveiling of 'Goongoonalo,' an innovative digital platform by renowned artists Javed Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan. The platform aims to offer creators complete artistic control, unfettered by traditional industry limitations.

Conceptualized by Akhtar, Mahadevan, and tech visionary Sridhar Ranganathan, Goongoonalo serves as a space where musicians can publish original works, engage with fans, and enjoy full revenue transparency. 'Every artist has a dream; Goongoonalo is where we chase it,' Mahadevan declared passionately at the launch.

Acclaimed lyricist Prasoon Joshi and composer Raju Singh highlighted how Goongoonalo provides artists the freedom to explore their vision, previously restricted by mainstream avenues. The platform also fosters a dynamic interaction with fans, allowing them to participate in creative processes and experience exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

