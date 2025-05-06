Javed Akhtar Launches Revolutionary 'Goongoonalo' Platform for Indian Artists

In a landmark development for Indian music, esteemed lyricist Javed Akhtar has launched 'Goongoonalo,' a cutting-edge digital platform designed by and for artists. Over 30 prominent figures from the Indian music industry witnessed the unveiling at Studio Theatre, Jio World, BKC, Mumbai.

The platform, the brainchild of Javed Akhtar, renowned music composer Shankar Mahadevan, and technologist Sridhar Ranganathan, with Sherley Singh as CEO, marks India's first cultural and musical ecosystem entirely managed by its creators. 'Goongoonalo' aims to serve as a dynamic space where music, poetry, and storytelling converge, emphasizing creative freedom as a fundamental right.

Javed Akhtar shared his vision with ANI, highlighting the liberation from traditional constraints that 'Goongoonalo' offers. Unlike in films, where creators adhere to directives from directors or producers, this platform allows for unrestricted artistic expression. Akhtar emphasized, 'Creators have independence from industry gatekeepers and the freedom to introduce new talent.'

The platform promises a rich repository of original compositions, unreleased works, and exclusive content, fostering opportunities for collaboration across various genres and languages. Fans will have the chance to access behind-the-scenes material, participate in digital concerts, co-create with artists, and join interactive workshops.

As 'Goongoonalo' welcomes the public, Javed Akhtar has marked May 5 as a significant milestone in India's cultural timeline, declaring, 'This is just the beginning; the true impact will reveal itself in the years to come.'

(With inputs from agencies.)