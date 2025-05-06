Left Menu

EWTN's Global Influence: How a Small Catholic Network Makes Its Mark

The Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), launched in 1981 by Mother Angelica in Alabama, has grown into a global media powerhouse with a significant influence on conservative Catholics. Despite its limited daily audience, EWTN plays a prominent role in Catholic media and politics, particularly during pivotal church events.

06-05-2025
In Rome, as cardinals assemble to decide on the next pope, a modest but powerful Catholic broadcaster from Irondale, Alabama, stands out amid global media coverage. The Eternal Word Television Network, initiated by Mother Angelica in 1981, has burgeoned into a major media entity with multiple channels and publications.

Renowned for its conservative Catholic ministry, EWTN's programming includes Mass broadcasts, talk shows, and political content aligning with conservative viewpoints. The network has provided platforms for figures like Donald Trump and often critiques church modernization efforts, resonating with certain portions of the U.S. Catholic population.

With a strategic expansion including a prominent presence at the Vatican, EWTN is part of the broader rise of conservative Christian media. Despite mixed reception within the Catholic hierarchy, it remains a significant player, intertwining spiritual and political narratives for its dedicated audience.

