In the forests near Berlin, a ceremony recently laid to rest the remains of 107 Wehrmacht soldiers from World War II. High school students placed gerbera daisies on small black coffins as German soldiers respectfully interred the remains. Relatives and villagers watched in silence, remembering those who fought for Hitler's army.

The German War Graves Commission, a nonprofit, continues its decades-long mission to find, identify, and rebury fallen German soldiers. As the 80th anniversary of World War II approaches, efforts persist across Europe to locate those still unaccounted for, amidst political, ethical, and emotional challenges.

Despite the controversies this work can provoke, the organization remains committed to its humanistic goal: to give every soldier a dignified burial. This task offers closure to relatives like Wolfgang Bartsch, who long for the chance to bury missing loved ones with the respect and ceremony they deserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)