Delhi's Weather Update: Clear Skies but Air Quality Remains Poor
The weather in Delhi on Sunday is expected to be mainly clear, with temperatures around 28°C. Despite warmer than average conditions, air quality remains poor with an AQI of 211. The relative humidity stood at 50%, highlighting ongoing weather challenges in the national capital.
- Country:
- India
Delhi residents can expect clear skies on Sunday, with temperatures forecasted to stay around 28 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. This marks a continued trend of warmer-than-average temperatures in the national capital.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded was 2.6 degrees above the season's average, while the minimum was also higher than typical with a reading of 14.2 degrees Celsius. Despite favorable weather conditions, air quality remains a concern.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board placed Delhi's air quality index (AQI) in the 'poor' category, registering a level of 211. Such readings highlight the environmental challenges, with the city's AQI exceeding safe levels as defined by authoritative benchmarks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- weather
- air quality
- temperature
- IMD
- AQI
- humidity
- clear sky
- CPCB
- pollution
ALSO READ
Mumbai's Air Quality Woes: February's Unsettling AQI Trends
Groundbreaking Brachytherapy Saves Iraqi Man’s Vision
Mamata Banerjee Slams Election Commission as 'Tughlaqi'
Mamata Banerjee Slams 'Tughlaqi Commission' Over Electoral Disputes
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Election Commission as 'Tughlaqi Commission'