Kerala's Scenic Drives on Global Stage

Kerala Tourism has gained international recognition through the Apple TV series 'Car and Country: Quest'. The show features thrilling drives through Kerala, showcasing its vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. The series aims to broaden audiences globally, enhancing Kerala's allure as a top travel destination.

Kerala Tourism has received a significant global boost with the Apple TV series 'Car and Country: Quest' spotlighting its unique driving experiences. The show, a joint effort between Kerala Tourism and UK-based Searchlight Productions, showcases scenic drives and cultural richness of Kerala.

The series, now available on Apple TV in major regions including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, will expand to other global platforms soon. Kerala Tourism aims to penetrate new markets following its post-Covid tourist boom and the 'Look East Policy'.

The six-part series features high-speed drives through picturesque landscapes in Kerala and Italy, blending cultural exploration with automotive adventures. Enabling a worldwide audience to experience Kerala's mesmerizing allure is part of the tourism board's innovative global outreach strategy.

