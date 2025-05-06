Spring Climb: Record Number of Permits Issued for Mt. Everest

A record-breaking 441 climbers, including 79 women, from 55 countries have been granted permits to scale Mount Everest this spring, as reported by Nepal's Department of Tourism.

The department, represented by Director Himal Gautam, revealed that permits have been issued to 44 expeditions for the world's highest peak, accumulating an impressive Rs 653.8 million in royalties for the Nepal government.

In total, permits for 1,095 climbers to ascend 26 different peaks have been approved, resulting in Rs 748.1 million collected. Many climbers have already set off, poised to reach Everest's summit by mid-May, aided by Sherpa guides from Nepal's 8K Expedition.

