Spring Climb: Record Number of Permits Issued for Mt. Everest
This spring, a record number of 441 climbers from 55 countries, including 79 women, received permits to scale Mt. Everest, generating Rs 653.8 million in royalty revenue for Nepal. The total permits for multiple peaks climbed to 1,095, amassing Rs 748.1 million in fees.
- Country:
- Nepal
A record-breaking 441 climbers, including 79 women, from 55 countries have been granted permits to scale Mount Everest this spring, as reported by Nepal's Department of Tourism.
The department, represented by Director Himal Gautam, revealed that permits have been issued to 44 expeditions for the world's highest peak, accumulating an impressive Rs 653.8 million in royalties for the Nepal government.
In total, permits for 1,095 climbers to ascend 26 different peaks have been approved, resulting in Rs 748.1 million collected. Many climbers have already set off, poised to reach Everest's summit by mid-May, aided by Sherpa guides from Nepal's 8K Expedition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mt.Everest
- climbing
- permissions
- Nepal
- Tourism
- expeditions
- Sherpa
- guides
- Spring
- summit
ALSO READ
Namsai’s Buddhist Heritage Showcased at Global Conclave, Calls for Tourism Boost
India’s Cruise Tourism Sets Sail Toward Global Leadership with Bold New Vision
Revamping Ayodhya: Transforming Entry Gates to Tourism Hubs
India's Cruise Tourism Takes Bold Strides with New Mumbai Terminal
Tragedy Strikes Tourists in Kashmir: A Dark Day for Tourism