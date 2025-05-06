Left Menu

Spring Climb: Record Number of Permits Issued for Mt. Everest

This spring, a record number of 441 climbers from 55 countries, including 79 women, received permits to scale Mt. Everest, generating Rs 653.8 million in royalty revenue for Nepal. The total permits for multiple peaks climbed to 1,095, amassing Rs 748.1 million in fees.

A record-breaking 441 climbers, including 79 women, from 55 countries have been granted permits to scale Mount Everest this spring, as reported by Nepal's Department of Tourism.

The department, represented by Director Himal Gautam, revealed that permits have been issued to 44 expeditions for the world's highest peak, accumulating an impressive Rs 653.8 million in royalties for the Nepal government.

In total, permits for 1,095 climbers to ascend 26 different peaks have been approved, resulting in Rs 748.1 million collected. Many climbers have already set off, poised to reach Everest's summit by mid-May, aided by Sherpa guides from Nepal's 8K Expedition.

