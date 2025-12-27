Island Tourism Festival 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza of Andaman and Nicobar

The 'Island Tourism Festival 2025' was officially opened by Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray, bringing a cultural extravaganza to the archipelago.

Organized by the Department of Information, Publicity and Tourism alongside the Department of Art and Culture, the five-day event spans 13 venues, showcasing diverse cultural performances, arts, and crafts.

The festival aims to celebrate the unique heritage of the islands with performances from both local and mainland artists, providing visitors with an immersive cultural experience. The inclusion of various cultural troupes and traditional arts underscores the event's theme of unity in diversity.