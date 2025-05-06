Left Menu

Thrissur Pooram: Kerala's Festival of Elephants and Enchantment

The Thrissur Pooram, Kerala's annual festival, dazzled thousands at the Vadakkunnathan Temple with a grand procession of elephants and vibrant music. The event featured 30 caparisoned elephants, cultural exchanges, and ended with fireworks. Historically rooted in 1798, it remains a pinnacle of South Indian temple celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid much fanfare, Kerala's esteemed Thrissur Pooram festival encapsulated a grand display of tradition on Tuesday at the historic Vadakkunnathan Temple grounds. The event, a highlight in South Indian temple festivals, saw thousands attend to witness its celebrated procession of ornately adorned elephants.

Central to the festivities were the 30 elephants, adorned with gold-plated headgear, who lined up in a traditional face-off. Fifteen hailed from Paramekkavu and the rest from Thiruvambady, the main temples orchestrating this event, whose origins trace back to the edict of Raja Rama Varma in 1798.

The festival's concluding highlight, a spectacular fireworks display, spotlighted the cultural essence that makes Thrissur Pooram unforgettable. Despite past controversies over police interventions, the festival once again stands as an emblem of cultural unity and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

