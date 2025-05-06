Left Menu

Rs 5,503 Crore Boost for Maharashtra's Pilgrimage Sites

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 5,503 crore for the conservation and renovation of key pilgrimage sites in honor of Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary. The funds will enhance prominent temples and memorials integral to Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:54 IST
To commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the esteemed Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 5,503 crore for the restoration of significant pilgrimage sites across the state.

These efforts are part of a wider agenda to preserve important cultural and religious landmarks, underscoring Ahilyabai Holkar's immense contributions to temple architecture during her reign as the Queen of Malwa.

Major allocations include Rs 681.32 crore for her memorial, Rs 147.81 crore for seven Ashtavinayak Ganesh temples, and substantial sums for other revered sites like the Tuljabhavani and Mahalaxmi Temples. This initiative was spearheaded during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

