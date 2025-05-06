Rs 5,503 Crore Boost for Maharashtra's Pilgrimage Sites

To commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the esteemed Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 5,503 crore for the restoration of significant pilgrimage sites across the state.

These efforts are part of a wider agenda to preserve important cultural and religious landmarks, underscoring Ahilyabai Holkar's immense contributions to temple architecture during her reign as the Queen of Malwa.

Major allocations include Rs 681.32 crore for her memorial, Rs 147.81 crore for seven Ashtavinayak Ganesh temples, and substantial sums for other revered sites like the Tuljabhavani and Mahalaxmi Temples. This initiative was spearheaded during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)