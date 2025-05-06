Tragic Wedding Clash: Dispute over Tandoori Roti Turns Fatal

A violent altercation over the serving of tandoori roti at a wedding feast in Amethi district turned deadly, claiming the lives of two young men. The wedding celebration, held on May 3 in Sarai Hriday Shah village, took a tragic turn when an argument over dinner escalated into a fatal assault.

The victims, Ravi, 18, and Ashish, 17, were guests from the bride's side. Following a heated dispute during the feast attended by the baraat from Balbhadrapur village, the disagreement led to a physical altercation, resulting in the deaths of the two teenagers.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik confirmed that six individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide and group violence, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)