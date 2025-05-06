US Tariff on Foreign Films: A Looming Challenge for Global Cinema

Amid mounting concerns in the entertainment industry, renowned film director Om Raut has spoken out against US President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 100% tariff on films produced outside the country. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Raut articulated the challenges this poses to Indian films in America, particularly in terms of accessibility and audience reach.

Most Indian movies often find limited distribution in the US, according to Raut, with screenings largely confined to specific urban centers. The filmmaker emphasized that ticket prices for Indian films are generally high, with South Indian movies costing even more. With Trump's proposed tariff, these prices could soar further, potentially discouraging audiences and hindering the repeat watchability of films, thus affecting box office collections severely.

Raut applauded Prime Minister Modi for promoting India's cultural prowess on the global stage but suggested that tariffs could inadvertently boost film piracy. He cautioned that such a move might stifle artistic and cultural exchange, urging the US government to reconsider the tariff impact on cinema, an industry already facing a critical phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)