Cardinal Prevost Ascends as Pope Leo XIV: A New Era of Faith and Renewal

In a notable development, Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as Pope Leo XIV, an announcement that was met with reverence by the Ranchi Catholic Archdiocese. The newly elected Pope has been lauded for embracing the role during a time filled with both challenges and opportunities for the Church.

Archbishop Vincent Aind of Ranchi expressed gratitude for Prevost's courage and said his election symbolizes a pivotal moment for the global Catholic community. He acknowledged the weight of the responsibility Prevost now bears and emphasized the blend of continuity and renewal his papacy brings.

The Archdiocese has called upon every parish to conduct special Masses and display yellow and white decor in support. Pope Leo XIV's career includes missionary work in Peru and leadership within the Vatican, signalling a promising future for the Church under his guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)