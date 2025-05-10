Chiclayo Celebrates: Pope Leo XIV's Legacy and Local Love

The Peruvian city of Chiclayo erupted in joy following the election of Pope Leo XIV, its most venerated former resident, as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church. Born in the United States, the Pope distinguished himself over decades in Chiclayo with humanitarian service and cultural integration.

Originally hailing from Chicago, Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, came to Peru in 1985, dedicating himself to missionary work in northern Peru. His commitment won him Peruvian citizenship in 2015. Known for his hands-on approach, he was often seen driving a white pick-up to aid flood victims and participating in local festivities.

Residents in Chiclayo fondly remember Leo XIV's passion for tennis at the monastery and his love of Peruvian Creole music. Local establishments now proudly showcase menus reminiscent of the Pope's favorite meals, honoring his fond memory and ongoing connection to the community he served with dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)