Left Menu

Chiclayo Celebrates: Pope Leo XIV's Legacy and Local Love

Chiclayo, Peru, is abuzz with celebrations for Pope Leo XIV, a former resident who impacted the community deeply. Originally from Chicago, he spent decades in Chiclayo and was a beloved local figure. People recall his humanitarian work, love for local culture, and connection to the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:51 IST
Chiclayo Celebrates: Pope Leo XIV's Legacy and Local Love
Pope Leo XIV

The Peruvian city of Chiclayo erupted in joy following the election of Pope Leo XIV, its most venerated former resident, as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church. Born in the United States, the Pope distinguished himself over decades in Chiclayo with humanitarian service and cultural integration.

Originally hailing from Chicago, Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, came to Peru in 1985, dedicating himself to missionary work in northern Peru. His commitment won him Peruvian citizenship in 2015. Known for his hands-on approach, he was often seen driving a white pick-up to aid flood victims and participating in local festivities.

Residents in Chiclayo fondly remember Leo XIV's passion for tennis at the monastery and his love of Peruvian Creole music. Local establishments now proudly showcase menus reminiscent of the Pope's favorite meals, honoring his fond memory and ongoing connection to the community he served with dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025