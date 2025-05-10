Pope Leo XIV: The White Sox's Heavenly Supporter
In an unexpected turn of events, newly elected Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native, has been revealed to be an ardent Chicago White Sox fan. This news has rejuvenated the struggling team, providing a much-needed morale boost. The White Sox celebrated by sending a jersey and a hat to the Vatican.
The Chicago White Sox have rejoiced over a surprising endorsement from the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church. Born Robert Prevost, the Pope hails from Chicago and is an enthusiastic White Sox fan, a fact that has sent ripples of excitement through the organization.
This revelation dispelled initial suspicions that the Pope was a fan of rival team, the Chicago Cubs, after a Cubs message mistakenly announced the Pope's allegiance. White Sox Manager Will Venable expressed pride and happiness, stating, 'It's great to have him on our side, for sure.'
In a gesture of appreciation, the White Sox sent Pope Leo XIV a jersey and hat to the Vatican. For a team that has been struggling in the AL Central division, this papal support brings a beacon of hope and a reason to celebrate amidst their challenging season.
