Pope Leo XIV: Defender of the Amazon and Advocate for Climate Action

The article explores how Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, went from being a bishop in Peru to becoming a key advocate for environmental protection in the Amazon. His experience in Peru and connections with interfaith organizations provide hope for addressing climate change and defending Indigenous rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:51 IST
Pope Leo XIV, formerly known as Bishop Robert Prevost, has swiftly become a keystone figure in the global environmental movement. His rise from a regional bishop in Northern Peru to the papacy highlights a commitment to fighting climate change and preserving the Amazon.

Prevost's deep roots in Peru, and his engagement with interfaith networks like the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative, underscore his dedication to ecological advocacy and defense of Indigenous rights. His experience in areas close to the Amazon equips him with firsthand knowledge to confront the challenges it faces, ranging from illegal deforestation to climate change impacts.

As a supporter of Pope Francis' environmental teachings, Prevost has pushed for Vatican-led initiatives such as solar energy adoption and has been vocal on social media about environmental issues. His potential visit to Brazil for COP30 is anticipated to bolster the global dialogue on climate action, aligning with his long-standing mission to protect the Amazon.

