Entertainment Highlights: From Diddy's Trial to The Who's Farewell Tour

The entertainment world is abuzz with significant stories this week, as Sean 'Diddy' Combs prepares for a noteworthy sex-trafficking trial. Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office has been focusing on such high-profile civil rights prosecutions since its inception last year.

Sony Pictures announced an extension of Tom Rothman's contract as chairman and CEO, solidifying its leadership amid industry shifts. Paramount Global reported impressive earnings, credited to its original content and streaming growth, even as economic uncertainty looms.

Warner Bros Discovery is contemplating a strategic company split, while The Who bids farewell with a North America tour after six decades. Meanwhile, Switzerland's Eurovision hosting is sparking familiar debates over inclusivity and political participation, keeping tensions alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)