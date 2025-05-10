Pollachi School's Pride: Memories of Pope Leo XIV's Visit

In a wave of jubilation, Shenbagam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV, recalling his memorable visit in 2006. Father Robert Francis Prevost, then Prior General, inspired students during his trip.

Father Wilson Injerappu of the Augustinian Order recounted traveling memories with the now-elected leader of the Catholic Church. The school's correspondent expressed pride in having hosted a future pope.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed congratulations to Pope Leo XIV. As the first US-born pontiff, his leadership symbolizes hope and unity for the global Catholic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)