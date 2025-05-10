Left Menu

Pollachi School's Pride: Memories of Pope Leo XIV's Visit

Shenbagam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi fondly remembers Pope Leo XIV’s visit in 2006, while he was Prior General. His election as the first US-born pontiff sparked celebrations. The Pope's humility is celebrated, with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister extending congratulations on his historic election.

In a wave of jubilation, Shenbagam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV, recalling his memorable visit in 2006. Father Robert Francis Prevost, then Prior General, inspired students during his trip.

Father Wilson Injerappu of the Augustinian Order recounted traveling memories with the now-elected leader of the Catholic Church. The school's correspondent expressed pride in having hosted a future pope.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed congratulations to Pope Leo XIV. As the first US-born pontiff, his leadership symbolizes hope and unity for the global Catholic community.

