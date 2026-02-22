LDF Sweeps Karuvannur Cooperative Bank Elections Amidst Financial Scandal
The LDF secured all 13 seats in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank while the bank is under investigation for alleged loan misappropriation. The controversy began with depositors claiming loans were issued in their names without proper collateral. The ED has registered a money-laundering case involving Rs 180 crore.
- Country:
- India
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) achieved a sweeping victory by capturing all 13 seats in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank's latest elections, overcoming controversies surrounding the institution.
This triumph comes amidst allegations of widespread loan misappropriation, drawing attention from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and leading to several arrests, including CPI(M) figures. The case revolves around claims from depositors that loans were fraudulently taken out in their names, escalating to an ED probe with charges of money laundering.
The LDF's victory was marked by a significant voter turnout with over 3,000 votes cast, although notably lower than the total membership. While the UDF did not contest, BJP candidates vied for 11 seats, but ultimately fell short by approximately 1,100 votes in each position.
ALSO READ
Dipendu Biswas Returns to TMC: A Tactical Comeback Before West Bengal Elections
LDF Dominates Karuvannur Bank Elections Amid Scandal
Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2023: A Democratic Exercise
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Eyes Nemom Seat in Upcoming Elections
I have special connection with Meerut as I started my election meetings for 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls from here: PM Modi.