Left Menu

Remembering the Artistry: Vikram Gaikwad's Legacy

Vikram Gaikwad, a national award-winning makeup artist renowned for his work in films like '83', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', and 'Ponniyin Selvan', has passed away at 61. His contribution to Indian cinema spanned across various film industries, winning accolades for his transformative makeup artistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:10 IST
Remembering the Artistry: Vikram Gaikwad's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram Gaikwad, the celebrated national award-winning makeup artist, passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 61. Known for his transformative work in acclaimed films such as '83', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', and 'Ponniyin Selvan', his death has left the film industry mourning the loss of a true artist.

Gaikwad was hospitalized at Hiranandani Hospital in Powai three days before his death due to blood pressure complications. His brother, Dr. Prasanna Paranjpe, expressed the family's unexpected loss, stating that Gaikwad seemed well upon admission but couldn't be revived as his blood pressure continued to drop.

His impressive career spanned multiple languages, contributing to Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema. In addition to winning the National Award for best makeup artist for 'Dirty Picture' and 'Jaatishwar', Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Gaikwad for bringing cinematic characters to life with his artistry. The makeup artist's last rites are scheduled to be held at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025