Remembering the Artistry: Vikram Gaikwad's Legacy
Vikram Gaikwad, a national award-winning makeup artist renowned for his work in films like '83', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', and 'Ponniyin Selvan', has passed away at 61. His contribution to Indian cinema spanned across various film industries, winning accolades for his transformative makeup artistry.
Vikram Gaikwad, the celebrated national award-winning makeup artist, passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 61. Known for his transformative work in acclaimed films such as '83', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', and 'Ponniyin Selvan', his death has left the film industry mourning the loss of a true artist.
Gaikwad was hospitalized at Hiranandani Hospital in Powai three days before his death due to blood pressure complications. His brother, Dr. Prasanna Paranjpe, expressed the family's unexpected loss, stating that Gaikwad seemed well upon admission but couldn't be revived as his blood pressure continued to drop.
His impressive career spanned multiple languages, contributing to Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema. In addition to winning the National Award for best makeup artist for 'Dirty Picture' and 'Jaatishwar', Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Gaikwad for bringing cinematic characters to life with his artistry. The makeup artist's last rites are scheduled to be held at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.
