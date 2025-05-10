Saloni Jain Joins Fashion Entrepreneur Fund: A Catalyst for Change

Saloni Jain has joined the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) as an investor, marking a significant step towards fostering innovation in the Indian fashion sector. Known for her leadership in the luxury jewelry market, Jain's involvement underscores FEF's mission to merge capital with social conscience.

Her entrepreneurial expertise aligns with FEF's vision to empower emerging entrepreneurs, providing them with essential resources, mentorship, and a supportive ecosystem. Jain, who is deeply committed to social change and women's empowerment, is expected to be a driving force for FEF as it seeks to reshape and uplift the fragmented fashion industry in India.

Jain's association with FEF comes at a critical juncture, with the Indian fashion market valued over ₹125 million. By joining hands with FEF, she aims to bridge the gap between creativity and business strategy, offering real growth opportunities to emerging talent. Her involvement is seen as a catalyst for a vibrant and sustainable future in fashion entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)