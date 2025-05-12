Odisha's Tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu: A Cultural Revival

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled a significant Rs 50 crore package aimed at setting up cultural institutions to honor the Santhal tribe, advance the Ol Chiki language, and preserve memorials of Guru Gomke Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Mayurbhanj district.

Announced during the centenary celebration of the Ol Chiki script's invention and the 120th birth anniversary of Pandit Murmu, the package will develop Murmu's residence and resting place into memorials, and the state government plans to embrace the Ol Chiki centenary throughout the year with various initiatives.

Planned projects include an Ol Chiki library in Baripada, an open-air theatre museum at Murmu's workplace, and an international seminar in Delhi to promote the Santhali language. This comprehensive package underscores efforts to preserve and propagate the culture Murmu inspired, honoring his significant legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)