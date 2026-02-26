Left Menu

Samson's Explosive Debut Ignites India's T20 World Cup Campaign

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma propelled India to a strong start against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup with a dynamic opening partnership. Samson, replacing Rinku Singh, showcased his prowess by hitting two early sixes, contributing to India's strategic lineup changes for the must-win game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:53 IST
In a pivotal T20 World Cup match, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave India a robust start against Zimbabwe. Samson, stepping in for Rinku Singh, made his mark by launching two sixes within the initial overs. His aggressive batting set the tone, complementing India's revamped strategy for the critical encounter.

Samson opened instead of Ishan Kishan and aggressed from the start, hitting a flat-batted six against Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava. He maintained the momentum by targeting premier pacer Blessing Muzarabani, adding a commanding six over long-on. The pressure on Zimbabwe escalated as Tinotenda Maposa's erratic bowling resulted in a costly over.

Abhishek Sharma joined Samson's attacking spree, accelerating with two fours and a six. Their 48-run first-wicket stand was India's best tournament opening. Eventually, Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani broke the partnership with a critical Samson dismissal. India also made strategic changes by introducing vice-captain Axar Patel.

