Left Menu

Tragic End on the Slopes of Mt Kanchenjunga

Margareta Morin, a 63-year-old French climber, passed away whilst ascending Mt Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain. She fell ill above Camp IV, at an altitude of approximately 7,800 meters. Her death occurred on May 10, as announced by the expedition organizer, Tendi Sherpa of Peak 15 Adventure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:30 IST
Tragic End on the Slopes of Mt Kanchenjunga
climber
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A French climber has tragically died while attempting to conquer Mt Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak. The 63-year-old, named Margareta Morin, fell ill and subsequently passed away above Camp IV, at an altitude of roughly 7,800 meters. The incident occurred on May 10, according to statements from expedition authorities.

Tendi Sherpa, Managing Director of Peak 15 Adventure, confirmed that Morin became unwell while on her ascent of the 8,586-meter giant. The incident underscores the perils that climbers face when tackling some of the world's most daunting mountains.

Morin's ill-fated attempt highlights the immense challenges and risks inherent in high-altitude climbing, serving as a somber reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the dangers involved in such pursuits. The mountaineering community mourns her loss as they continue to strive toward greater safety measures for climbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025