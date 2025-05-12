Tragic End on the Slopes of Mt Kanchenjunga

A French climber has tragically died while attempting to conquer Mt Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak. The 63-year-old, named Margareta Morin, fell ill and subsequently passed away above Camp IV, at an altitude of roughly 7,800 meters. The incident occurred on May 10, according to statements from expedition authorities.

Tendi Sherpa, Managing Director of Peak 15 Adventure, confirmed that Morin became unwell while on her ascent of the 8,586-meter giant. The incident underscores the perils that climbers face when tackling some of the world's most daunting mountains.

Morin's ill-fated attempt highlights the immense challenges and risks inherent in high-altitude climbing, serving as a somber reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the dangers involved in such pursuits. The mountaineering community mourns her loss as they continue to strive toward greater safety measures for climbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)