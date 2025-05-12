Left Menu

Glimpses of Buddha’s Legacy: Miss World 2025 Contestants Explore Buddhavanam

Contestants of Miss World 2025 from 22 countries visited Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park, during Buddha Purnima. They engaged in meditation, spiritual programs, and learned about Gautama Buddha’s life through sculptures. The event aims to boost Telangana’s image and attract global investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:00 IST
Glimpses of Buddha’s Legacy: Miss World 2025 Contestants Explore Buddhavanam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, contestants of the Miss World 2025 pageant from 22 nations flocked to Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist theme park located on the banks of the Krishna river in Nalgonda district, to mark the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Their visit included participation in meditation and various spiritual programs.

Renowned archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy provided the ensemble with an in-depth understanding of Buddhavanam, highlighting its significance as a destination that commemorates the life and teachings of Gautama Buddha. The visitors expressed their admiration for the intricately detailed sculptures depicting moments from the Buddha's life.

Situated next to the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, Buddhavanam spans 279 acres, showcasing a broad array of Buddhist heritage attractions designed to offer insight into the Buddha's life and teachings. The patrons' schedule further includes visiting iconic sites in Telangana as part of a broader initiative by the state government to enhance its global allure through the Miss World event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025