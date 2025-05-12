Glimpses of Buddha’s Legacy: Miss World 2025 Contestants Explore Buddhavanam

On Monday, contestants of the Miss World 2025 pageant from 22 nations flocked to Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist theme park located on the banks of the Krishna river in Nalgonda district, to mark the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Their visit included participation in meditation and various spiritual programs.

Renowned archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy provided the ensemble with an in-depth understanding of Buddhavanam, highlighting its significance as a destination that commemorates the life and teachings of Gautama Buddha. The visitors expressed their admiration for the intricately detailed sculptures depicting moments from the Buddha's life.

Situated next to the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, Buddhavanam spans 279 acres, showcasing a broad array of Buddhist heritage attractions designed to offer insight into the Buddha's life and teachings. The patrons' schedule further includes visiting iconic sites in Telangana as part of a broader initiative by the state government to enhance its global allure through the Miss World event.

(With inputs from agencies.)