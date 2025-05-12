Hip-Hop Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Courtroom Drama Over Serious Allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the renowned hip-hop mogul, went on trial on Monday, facing ominous charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors accuse Combs of leveraging his fame and wealth to lure women into abusive situations, characterized by drugs and coercion.

Defense lawyer Teny Geragos claims the relationships were consensual, portraying Combs as a complicated individual, but innocent of crimes. At stake is a possible life sentence if Combs is convicted on all charges.

As the trial unfolds in Manhattan, the courtroom is expected to hear from multiple accusers, adding yet another high-profile name to the #MeToo movement's revelations within the entertainment industry.

