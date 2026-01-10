Left Menu

Australia Faces 'Extreme and Dangerous' Bushfire Crisis

Australia is facing a severe bushfire crisis with extreme weather conditions affecting Victoria. The fires, exacerbated by a heatwave and strong winds, mirror the devastating Black Summer blazes of 2019-2020. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared a disaster in 18 areas and called for additional support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 05:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is grappling with a significant environmental crisis as bushfires rage across Victoria, fueled by a heatwave and high winds. The fires, the worst since the Black Summer blazes of 2019-2020, have devastated large areas, destroying homes and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, addressing the nation, emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the extreme and dangerous weather conditions affecting multiple states. The Prime Minister's remarks come as authorities work tirelessly to control the blazes.

A disaster declaration has been issued for 18 areas in Victoria, and the Australian Defence Force is providing support for firefighters. Evacuations are underway, with numerous parks and campgrounds closed for safety. Weather warnings persist for Victoria, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

