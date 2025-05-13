Trouble in the Spotlight: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Sex Trafficking Trial

On Monday, jurors in the high-profile sex trafficking trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs were shown a 2016 video where the music mogul is seen assaulting Casandra Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. Prosecutors presented the footage as part of their evidence against Combs.

Combs, accused of leading a complex scheme involving sex trafficking and coercion, appeared in court to face serious charges that could result in up to life imprisonment if convicted. The prosecution has lined up a range of witnesses to corroborate claims of abuse against the hip-hop star, including Ventura herself and other alleged victims.

The defense team, led by Teny Geragos, contends that the allegations represent consensual relationships being misrepresented by the prosecution. Combs' strategy centers on questioning the motives and credibility of the accusers, suggesting financial gain as a driving factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)