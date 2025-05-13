Left Menu

Diddy Faces Day One: Federal Charges in New York Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces a federal trial in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Surveillance footage of an alleged hotel attack on Casandra Ventura was shown to the jury. Prosecutors describe 'Freak Off' parties, while the defense claims accusers seek financial gain.

Updated: 13-05-2025 03:13 IST
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared in a New York federal court on Monday to face charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, Combs could face life imprisonment. The opening day of his trial featured dramatic testimony and allegations of abuse.

During the proceedings, a surveillance video from a 2016 incident was shown, depicting Combs allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel. Prosecutors highlighted a pattern of abusive behavior through so-called "Freak Off" parties. Witnesses are expected to testify about these events.

In defense, attorney Teny Geragos argued the actions involved consenting adults in voluntary relationships. She further claimed that the accusations were financially motivated. The trial continues with testimony expected from several individuals, including a male stripper who alleged witnessing abusive incidents.

