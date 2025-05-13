Cheer Re-Man's: Japan's Businessmen Bringing Joy with Cheerleading

In Tokyo's brisk mornings, a unique scene unfolds at a college gymnasium where 'Cheer Re-Man's', a group of young businessmen, participate in cheerleading sessions. Led by Soichiro Kakimoto, these men in suits defy traditional corporate norms, pumping fists and chanting motivational phrases.

The Cheer Re-Man's, a clever blend of 'cheerleading' and 'salaryman', include alumni from Waseda University's male cheerleading team. By weekend, they transform venues like malls with their energetic routines and daring acrobatics, which have brought them both notoriety and a spot in a Uniqlo commercial.

These performances have left a significant impact on audiences, echoing sentiments of perseverance. People like Yasuko Yamaki find inspiration in their vibrant displays, which highlight a fusion of passion and professional obligation, urging others to chase their dreams despite challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)