A Divine Serve: Pope Leo XIV’s Tennis Connection with Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the renowned tennis player, has welcomed the news that Pope Leo XIV, the newly appointed American pontiff, is a tennis enthusiast. Sinner commented positively on this development, stating that having a pope who enjoys tennis is beneficial for the sport.

During a recent meeting with international media, Pope Leo engaged in light-hearted banter about playing doubles or organizing a charity match. However, he quipped that he would avoid inviting Sinner, pointing to the playful connotations of Sinner's surname.

When asked about the pope's remarks in a post-match news conference, following his victory over Jesper De Jong at the Italian Open, Sinner was humorously hesitant. He acknowledged the pope's childhood passion for tennis and remained hopeful about a possible future rally session with him.

