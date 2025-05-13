A Divine Serve: Pope Leo XIV’s Tennis Connection with Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner expresses approval that Pope Leo XIV, the new American pope, is a tennis enthusiast. During a meeting, Leo jovially declined a game with Sinner, referencing the player's last name. Sinner commented on the pope's interest in tennis, noting its positive impact on the sport.
Jannik Sinner, the renowned tennis player, has welcomed the news that Pope Leo XIV, the newly appointed American pontiff, is a tennis enthusiast. Sinner commented positively on this development, stating that having a pope who enjoys tennis is beneficial for the sport.
During a recent meeting with international media, Pope Leo engaged in light-hearted banter about playing doubles or organizing a charity match. However, he quipped that he would avoid inviting Sinner, pointing to the playful connotations of Sinner's surname.
When asked about the pope's remarks in a post-match news conference, following his victory over Jesper De Jong at the Italian Open, Sinner was humorously hesitant. He acknowledged the pope's childhood passion for tennis and remained hopeful about a possible future rally session with him.
