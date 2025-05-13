Left Menu

A Divine Serve: Pope Leo XIV’s Tennis Connection with Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner expresses approval that Pope Leo XIV, the new American pope, is a tennis enthusiast. During a meeting, Leo jovially declined a game with Sinner, referencing the player's last name. Sinner commented on the pope's interest in tennis, noting its positive impact on the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:33 IST
A Divine Serve: Pope Leo XIV’s Tennis Connection with Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Italy

Jannik Sinner, the renowned tennis player, has welcomed the news that Pope Leo XIV, the newly appointed American pontiff, is a tennis enthusiast. Sinner commented positively on this development, stating that having a pope who enjoys tennis is beneficial for the sport.

During a recent meeting with international media, Pope Leo engaged in light-hearted banter about playing doubles or organizing a charity match. However, he quipped that he would avoid inviting Sinner, pointing to the playful connotations of Sinner's surname.

When asked about the pope's remarks in a post-match news conference, following his victory over Jesper De Jong at the Italian Open, Sinner was humorously hesitant. He acknowledged the pope's childhood passion for tennis and remained hopeful about a possible future rally session with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025