Dheeraj Pandey, CEO of DevRev, discusses scaling AI-driven innovation, bridging developer-customer gaps, and India's SaaS 2.0 rise. 'Crafting Bharat - Season 2', powered by AWS Startups and NewsReach, showcases startups leveraging the cloud to build India's future, with Gautam Srinivasan as host. The series underscores India's young talent driving transformational growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:20 IST
Crafting Bharat – Transforming India's Startup Landscape
Dheeraj Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of DevRev, outlines his vision for bridging the gap between developers and customers to build a global AI powerhouse. Utilizing lessons from previous ventures, he emphasizes the importance of stretching resources and investing in youthful talent to create resilient companies.

The initiative, 'Crafting Bharat – Season 2,' is a collaborative effort featuring AWS Startups and NewsReach to propel India's SaaS 2.0 revolution. Hosted by Gautam Srinivasan and backed by VCCircle and HT Smartcast, this series delves into how startups are leveraging cloud technologies to accelerate growth and build the India of Tomorrow.

The discussion highlights India's youthful workforce as a catalyst for change. By 2047, startup innovation and AI advancements are set to transform India into a developed nation, as showcased by influential entrepreneurs sharing their insights and strategies for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

