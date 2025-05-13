Left Menu

Heritage Foods Celebrates 'The Power of Learning Over Winning' with New Campaign

Heritage Foods launches a 360-degree campaign, 'The Power of Learning over Winning,' highlighting mothers' roles in child development. The campaign, aligned with Mother's Day, presents milk as vital for growth and learning. Executive Director Brahmani Nara reinforces the brand's commitment to supporting mothers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:40 IST
Heritage Foods, a prominent Indian dairy company, has launched its latest brand campaign, 'The Power of Learning over Winning,' which celebrates the influential roles that mothers and caregivers play in childhood development. Timed with Mother's Day, the initiative underscores milk as an essential element in nurturing a child's growth, resilience, and education.

The campaign is inspired by the mantra 'Learning is more important than winning,' and highlights how mothers encourage their children to prioritize personal progress and curiosity. It emphasizes that the true measure of a mother's care lies in the values and strength she instills in her children, rather than in tangible achievements like medals or report cards.

Mrs. Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods, shared her experience, noting that true success is built on learning and resilience, a philosophy embodied by Heritage's commitment to providing Pure Nutrition. CEO Srideep Kesavan added that milk symbolizes care and nutrition, reinforcing Heritage Foods' promise to deliver fresh, high-quality milk consistently, while supporting mothers in raising well-rounded, resilient learners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

