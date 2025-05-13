Left Menu

Cannes Film Festival's Stricter Dress Code Takes Center Stage

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry was caught off-guard by the new dress code rules at the Cannes Film Festival, prompting a last-minute outfit change. The festival now prohibits nudity and voluminous outfits, an update that sparked conversation among celebrities following recent red carpet incidents.

13-05-2025
Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry found herself in a sartorial dilemma due to Cannes Film Festival's updated dress code regulation, which required her to change her outfit choice unexpectedly, she disclosed to reporters on Tuesday.

The festival's new guidelines prohibit nudity and excess voluminosity like large trains, which obstruct movement and seating arrangements. Organizers have reiterated their right to bar guests from red carpet access if they fail to comply with the regulations.

Berry had intended to wear a dress by designer Gupta, but its train exceeded permissible limits. "I had to make a pivot," Berry noted during a news conference. Despite the inconvenience, she agreed the added nudity restriction "is probably also a good rule." Recent high-profile events have tested these boundaries, with Kanye West's wife making headlines for breaking decorum at the Grammy Awards.

Additionally, the festival now allows elegant flats, a decision praised by jury president Juliette Binoche, who remarked, "On the heel side, I think it's a very good idea."

