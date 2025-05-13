Cricket Legend Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Arena

Star cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai after seeking blessings at Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. The couple was captured by the paparazzi at the airport, where discussions quickly shifted to Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket.

Paparazzi were quick to bombard Kohli with questions about his decision to step away from Test cricket. One even remarked, 'Kohli sir, why did you retire? We won't watch cricket now.' Kohli, however, greeted the paparazzi with a positive thumbs-up, amidst cheers for his IPL team, RCB.

Kohli announced his retirement with a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on his 14-year Test career, characterized by personal growth, remarkable performances, and a deep emotional bond with the format. With 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and unforgettable innings, Kohli's legacy in Tests remains unshakable, marking him as one of India's cricketing greats.

