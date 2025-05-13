Left Menu

Cricket Legend Virat Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Arena

After visiting Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan, Virat Kohli has returned to Mumbai, where he faced questions about his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli, who announced his retirement revealing his deep connection to the format, leaves behind an illustrious career filled with remarkable achievements for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:10 IST
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai after seeking blessings at Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. The couple was captured by the paparazzi at the airport, where discussions quickly shifted to Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket.

Paparazzi were quick to bombard Kohli with questions about his decision to step away from Test cricket. One even remarked, 'Kohli sir, why did you retire? We won't watch cricket now.' Kohli, however, greeted the paparazzi with a positive thumbs-up, amidst cheers for his IPL team, RCB.

Kohli announced his retirement with a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on his 14-year Test career, characterized by personal growth, remarkable performances, and a deep emotional bond with the format. With 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and unforgettable innings, Kohli's legacy in Tests remains unshakable, marking him as one of India's cricketing greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

