New Fixed Date for Ayurveda Day: September 23 Announced

The Union government has announced September 23 as the fixed date for Ayurveda Day, shifting from its previous observance on Dhanteras. This new date aligns with the autumnal equinox, reflecting Ayurveda's focus on balance in healthcare. The change aims to resolve logistical challenges and promote a consistent celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:20 IST
New Fixed Date for Ayurveda Day: September 23 Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to streamline the celebration of Ayurveda Day, the Union government has officially designated September 23 as its fixed date. This decision, published in a Gazette Notification on March 23, 2025, represents a departure from the previous observation date on Dhanteras, which fluctuated according to the lunar calendar.

The shift to September 23 aligns the observance with the autumnal equinox, a day that symbolizes natural balance — a core principle of Ayurveda, which emphasizes equilibrium between the mind, body, and spirit. This change seeks to strengthen the positioning of Ayurveda as a scientific and holistic healthcare system.

As the Ministry of Ayush highlighted, the inconsistency with Dhanteras, falling between October 15 and November 12 in the coming decade, posed logistical challenges for both national and international observance. A panel evaluated alternatives, and September 23 was selected to provide stability in future commemorations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

