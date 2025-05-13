Left Menu

Bhushan Kumar Joins Forces with Rishab Shetty for 'Jai Hanuman'

Producer Bhushan Kumar from T-Series has teamed up with Mythri Movie Makers for the film 'Jai Hanuman,' starring Rishab Shetty. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the movie is rooted in Indian heritage and entwines mythology with modern filmmaking, showcasing devotion, courage, and faith through the story of Lord Hanuman.

In a significant collaboration, renowned producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has joined forces with Mythri Movie Makers to present 'Jai Hanuman,' starring Rishab Shetty. The film, helmed by Prasanth Varma, is set to explore the rich tapestry of Indian heritage and spirituality.

'Jai Hanuman,' starring the acclaimed 'Kantara' actor Shetty, promises to be a cinematic celebration of devotion intertwined with mythological narratives, brought to life using modern filmmaking techniques. This venture marks an exciting chapter in Kumar's ongoing collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers.

Varma notes the film's unique blend of mythology and modernity, emphasizing courage and devotion. Production for 'Jai Hanuman' is slated to commence soon, with the creators eager to bring this ambitious vision to screens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

