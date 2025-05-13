Left Menu

Aamir Khan Returns: Trailer for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Unveiled

Bollywood star Aamir Khan returns in 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a film celebrating inclusivity through the story of a basketball coach mentoring 10 individuals with intellectual disabilities. Directed by R S Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will be released on June 20.

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood's most prominent stars, makes his comeback with the upcoming release of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The film's trailer, unveiled on Tuesday, promises a heartwarming narrative focused on inclusion and acceptance.

Directed by R S Prasanna, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is promoted as the spiritual successor to the 2007 hit 'Taare Zameen Par'. This project, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, will be released on June 20 and features a unique storyline centered around a basketball coach mentoring individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The film casts newcomers like Aroush Datta and also stars Genelia Deshmukh. Aamir Khan Productions shared the trailer on social media, highlighting the special journey of '1 Tingu Basketball Coach, 10 Toofani Sitaare'. 'Sabka Apna Apna Normal' - the film's tagline - encapsulates its message of embracing diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

