SGPC to Display Former PM's Portrait Amid Community Discussions

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) announced that it will display the portrait of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Central Sikh Museum, as stated by SGPC President H S Dhami on Tuesday.

During a meeting of its Executive Committee, the SGPC decided to showcase the portraits of individuals such as Giani Mohan Singh, Baba Inderjit Singh Raqbewale, and former PM Manmohan Singh. Discussions also focused on a mercy petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana, whose case has drawn significant attention from the Sikh community.

Additionally, SGPC pledged Rs 5 lakh to the families of Sikhs killed in recent tensions at Poonch. Dhami emphasized the group's commitment to addressing key issues affecting the Sikh community, including advocacy for fair treatment of prisoners.

