Left Menu

SGPC to Display Former PM's Portrait Amid Community Discussions

The SGPC, led by President H S Dhami, has approved the display of portraits including former PM Manmohan Singh's at the Central Sikh Museum. The organization is also addressing the mercy petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana and supporting Sikh families affected in recent conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:43 IST
SGPC to Display Former PM's Portrait Amid Community Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) announced that it will display the portrait of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Central Sikh Museum, as stated by SGPC President H S Dhami on Tuesday.

During a meeting of its Executive Committee, the SGPC decided to showcase the portraits of individuals such as Giani Mohan Singh, Baba Inderjit Singh Raqbewale, and former PM Manmohan Singh. Discussions also focused on a mercy petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana, whose case has drawn significant attention from the Sikh community.

Additionally, SGPC pledged Rs 5 lakh to the families of Sikhs killed in recent tensions at Poonch. Dhami emphasized the group's commitment to addressing key issues affecting the Sikh community, including advocacy for fair treatment of prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025