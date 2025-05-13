Naomi Watts Takes On Jackie Kennedy in Ryan Murphy's 'American Love Story'

Naomi Watts and Paul Kelly have been cast in pivotal roles in the upcoming FX series 'American Love Story,' created by Ryan Murphy. The series will explore the intriguing relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, featuring Naomi Watts as the iconic Jackie Kennedy, while newcomer Paul Kelly takes on the role of JFK Jr.

Joining the cast is Sarah Pidgeon, who had already been confirmed to portray Bessette-Kennedy, according to Variety. This marks the fourth collaboration between Watts and Murphy, following the 2024 FX series 'Capote vs. The Swans' where Watts portrayed Babe Paley. In 2022, she headlined Murphy's Netflix horror series 'The Watcher' alongside Bobby Cannavale. Next, Watts is set to appear in the Hulu legal drama 'All's Fair,' starring Kim Kardashian.

In addition to her projects with Murphy, where she also served as an executive producer, Watts is renowned for her film work. She collaborated with David Lynch on 'Mulholland Drive' and 'Inland Empire' and appeared in his TV series 'Twin Peaks.' Additionally, Watts worked with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu on '21 Grams,' 'Babel,' 'Mother and Child,' and 'Birdman.' Her other significant roles include films like 'King Kong,' 'Eastern Promises,' and 'The Impossible.'

