Strained Rhythms: Cassie Testifies Against Diddy in Sex Trafficking Trial

Testifying in a New York courtroom, Casandra Ventura, the rhythm and blues singer known as Cassie, made allegations against her former partner Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Ventura described a decade of coercion into drug-fueled sex parties and detailed the abusive and manipulative nature of their relationship.

Combs, facing serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, denied all allegations, with his defense framing the situation as consensual relationships among adults.

