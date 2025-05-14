Left Menu

Strained Rhythms: Cassie Testifies Against Diddy in Sex Trafficking Trial

Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, testified against Sean "Diddy" Combs in a sex trafficking trial, accusing him of coercing her into drug-fueled encounters. Despite a decade-long relationship, Ventura revealed abuse and manipulation, including control over her career. Combs has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:10 IST
Testifying in a New York courtroom, Casandra Ventura, the rhythm and blues singer known as Cassie, made allegations against her former partner Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Ventura described a decade of coercion into drug-fueled sex parties and detailed the abusive and manipulative nature of their relationship.

Combs, facing serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, denied all allegations, with his defense framing the situation as consensual relationships among adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

