Menendez Brothers: From Infamy to Possible Redemption

Lyle and Erik Menendez, known for the high-profile murders of their parents in Beverly Hills in 1989, have taken a significant step towards potential release, as a Los Angeles judge found them eligible for parole. The decision followed a re-sentencing hearing, which acknowledged their rehabilitation during 35 years of incarceration.

During the courtroom session, the Menendez brothers expressed deep regret for their actions, apologizing to their family and admitting full responsibility. Both attributed their actions to years of abuse from their parents, a claim supported by new evidence presented by their defense team.

The possibility of parole now lies with the California parole board and Governor Gavin Newsom. Despite opposition from some prosecutors, supporters argue for the brothers' release based on their conduct while imprisoned. The final decision awaits further deliberation and possible gubernatorial approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)