Tragic Balcony Fall Claims Life of Indian-Origin Student in Bahamas

Gaurav Jaisingh, an Indian-origin student from Bentley University, tragically passed away in the Bahamas after accidentally falling from a hotel balcony. Scheduled to graduate soon, he was there for an annual class trip. The university mourns his loss and plans to honor him at the upcoming commencement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-05-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:08 IST
Gaurav Jaisingh, an Indian-origin college student from the United States, tragically lost his life in the Bahamas after an accidental fall from a hotel balcony. The incident occurred just days before his scheduled graduation from Bentley University, located in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The university community is mourning his loss, as Jaisingh was highly involved as a member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity and the South Asian Students Association. In a statement, Bentley University expressed its deep condolences to Jaisingh's family and friends, acknowledging the profound impact of his loss on the community.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has launched an investigation into the incident, with initial reports indicating that the accident happened while Jaisingh was with other roommates. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

