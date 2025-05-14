Volunteer Firefighters: Greece's Unseen Heroes

During the summer of 2023, volunteer firefighter Dimitris Marinelis found himself at the heart of Europe's largest wildfire in northern Greece, diligently working to safeguard homes and establish anti-fire perimeters amidst raging flames.

Despite the perilous conditions, Marinelis and his team of unpaid volunteers balanced day jobs with the demanding task of fighting Greece's summer infernos. As climate change heightens the frequency and severity of wildfires, the Greek government has pledged to deploy a record number of firefighters and volunteers, and invest in advanced equipment, including modern drones and aircraft.

The country's fire service, a hybrid of professionals and seasonal workers, heavily relies on volunteers, who are often seen as the backbone of these operations. However, sustaining these efforts is challenging, with firefighter teams like the one in Ekali often dependent on donations for vital resources regarded as crucial to their mission.

