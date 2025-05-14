Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tourist's Sudden Death at Taj Mahal

A 45-year-old tourist from Maharashtra, Shivling Babayya Swami, tragically died after collapsing inside the Taj Mahal complex. Despite the rapid response from security forces and immediate medical attention, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The cause of death awaits confirmation from the post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:17 IST
A 45-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died after collapsing inside the iconic Taj Mahal complex on Wednesday, officials reported.

Identified as Shivling Babayya Swami from Latur district, the man was visiting with his family when he suddenly became unwell. The incident unfolded near the Royal Gate, where he lost consciousness. Quick action by the CISF's Quick Reaction Team followed; however, Swami was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Assistant Conservationist of the Taj Mahal, Prince Vajpayee, stated the collapse occurred around 1.25 pm. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Taj Security, Syed Arib Ahmad, confirmed that the police responded swiftly, and the body is currently in the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

