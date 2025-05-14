Tragedy Strikes: Tourist's Sudden Death at Taj Mahal

A 45-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died after collapsing inside the iconic Taj Mahal complex on Wednesday, officials reported.

Identified as Shivling Babayya Swami from Latur district, the man was visiting with his family when he suddenly became unwell. The incident unfolded near the Royal Gate, where he lost consciousness. Quick action by the CISF's Quick Reaction Team followed; however, Swami was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Assistant Conservationist of the Taj Mahal, Prince Vajpayee, stated the collapse occurred around 1.25 pm. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Taj Security, Syed Arib Ahmad, confirmed that the police responded swiftly, and the body is currently in the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)