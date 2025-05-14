Temple Turmoil: Priest's Alleged Abuse Sparks Controversy

The priest of the prominent Tulja Bhavani temple, Anup Kadam, finds himself at the center of a serious controversy. The police have charged him with multiple offenses, including confrontation with the local tehsildar.

The altercation reportedly occurred on April 15 at the temple, located in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district. Allegations against Kadam include being under the influence and causing damage to temple property.

A show-cause notice was issued to Kadam on May 12. However, despite the notice, Kadam allegedly returned to the scene intoxicated, escalating tensions further by hurling abuses. The authorities are currently investigating the motives behind his actions.

