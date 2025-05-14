Hip-Hop Trial Drama: Cassie Testifies Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

The criminal trial against hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs continues to unfold, entering its third day at a Manhattan federal court. The trial's central figure is his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, who testified about her involvement in Combs' alleged sex trafficking operation.

Ventura, known artistically as Cassie, recounted a decade of participation in Combs' notorious 'Freak Off' parties. Her testimony included a 2016 surveillance video showcasing Combs allegedly attacking her. With Combs denying the allegations, he faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and more, with potential life imprisonment looming.

Combs, through his legal team, has defended his lifestyle, labeling the prosecution's portrayal as unfair. Known for his impact on artists like Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G., Combs' trial spotlights the darker side of fame in the music industry.

