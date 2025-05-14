Exiled Artist Roma Liberov Reflects on Russian Cultural Displacement

Russian filmmaker Roma Liberov, captivated by literary exiles post-1917 revolution, found himself in similar circumstances in January 2021, leaving Russia amid the COVID pandemic with fears of state control and conflict with Ukraine.

In Britain, Liberov questions leaving Russian culture behind despite risks of oppression under President Putin. His projects, under the banner 'We Exist!,' connect displaced artists worldwide.

Highlighting repression faced by Russian artists, Liberov remains skeptical about Russia's future as a free nation, expressing a longing for a potential return if circumstances change.

(With inputs from agencies.)