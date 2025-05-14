Exiled Artist Roma Liberov Reflects on Russian Cultural Displacement
Exiled Russian filmmaker Roma Liberov grapples with cultural displacement post-2021. Designated a foreign agent in 2023, Liberov reflects on his decision to leave, fearing he severed ties with Russian culture. His work highlights the global Russian diaspora, advocating for the forgotten artists and questioning future opportunities for returning home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:07 IST
Russian filmmaker Roma Liberov, captivated by literary exiles post-1917 revolution, found himself in similar circumstances in January 2021, leaving Russia amid the COVID pandemic with fears of state control and conflict with Ukraine.
In Britain, Liberov questions leaving Russian culture behind despite risks of oppression under President Putin. His projects, under the banner 'We Exist!,' connect displaced artists worldwide.
Highlighting repression faced by Russian artists, Liberov remains skeptical about Russia's future as a free nation, expressing a longing for a potential return if circumstances change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spotlight on Emerging Filmmakers: Exciting Line-Up for Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2025
Complex Path to Peace: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies
China's Crucial Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Kim Jong Un Justifies North Korea's Support in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Roma Liberov: The Exiled Filmmaker's Cultural Odyssey