Conquering the Colossal: International Climbers Reach Mt. Everest's Summit

Forty climbers, including Nepalese sherpas and international adventurers from China, America, Japan, the Czech Republic, and Ukraine, successfully summited Mt Everest. Organized by expeditions like Seven Summit Trek and 8K Expeditions, the climbers join a season that sees a surge in ascents with over 450 permits issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a stunning display of international collaboration and endurance, forty climbers reached the summit of Mt Everest on Wednesday, as reported by expedition organizers. Among those who triumphed over the treacherous climb were mountaineers from Nepal, alongside adventurers from various countries including China, the United States, and Japan.

The renowned Seven Summit Trek excursion saw twenty-two climbers, featuring 12 seasoned sherpas, make the arduous journey. This diverse group included eight nationals from China, an American, and a Japanese climber, as confirmed by Thaneshwor Guragain, the director of Seven Summit Trek.

Adding to the feat, another eighteen mountaineers, with seven sherpas in tow, successfully ascended courtesy of 8K Expeditions. Remarkably, this group included Sanu Sherpa, noted for his record-breaking ascents of the planet's highest peaks. The climbing season shows significant activity with approximately 450 climbers having secured ascent permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

